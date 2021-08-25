5 available free-agents that could bolster Middlesbrough as deadline creeps closer

Many Championship teams will be busy this week trying to bolster their squads as the August 31 transfer deadline edges ever closer, and a club that seem to have a few irons in the fire are Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock has been busy all summer overhauling his squad and has splashed out on the capture of Argentinian youngster Martin Payero, and it seems like he may not be done there.

Offers are in for Mitchell van Bergen and Andraz Sporar but there’s doubts now to both deals, with French side Reims hijacking Boro’s deal for Van Bergen, per Football Insider and reports in Portugal suggest that there is a disagreement with the amount of wages to be paid to Sporar from Sporting Lisbon.

It may be the case that Warnock has to delve into the free agents market in order to bolster his squad – let’s look at five players who could be on the radar.

Yannick Bolasie

Bolasie’s long stint at Everton finally ended this summer when his contract expired, with the last club he appeared for being Middlesbrough in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The DR Congo international winger played 15 times for Boro, scoring three times and also tallying four assists which proved he still holds a creative spark – especially at Championship level.

Bolasie still hasn’t been fixed up with a new club yet so could there be a chance that Warnock makes another move for the 32-year-old, especially with Reims coming in for Boro’s transfer target in Van Bergen?

Joe Bennett

Middlesbrough are believed to be in contract with 31-year-old Bennett in regards to a potential deal for the left-wing-back as their attempts to bring Jake Bidwell of Swansea to the Riverside have been stalled.

Bennett played under Warnock at Cardiff City and was pretty much a regular under him, so the link makes sense and it would seemingly be a risk-free signing.

Bennett would provide healthy competition to Marc Bola and it is a position that needs sorting very soon.

Kean Bryan

Another player who can play at left-back, but is strongest at centre-back is Kean Bryan, who departed Sheffield United this summer after failing to agree a new contract.

The 24-year-old has already been linked to Boro this summer but a month has passed and seemingly nothing has been agreed to bring the former Manchester City academy graduate to Teesside.

Bryan is a highly-versatile player though and he could potentially fit the bill for Warnock and has age on his side compared to other potential targets.

Robbie Brady

A 57-cap Ireland international, Brady is still a free agent having ended a four-year stint with Premier League Burnley this summer.

Still only 29 years old, Brady possesses a wealth of experience at the top level of English football, however he never made more than 20 league appearances in a season for the Clarets, owing to multiple injuries.

Despite his fitness issues, Brady could bring a lot of experience and also versatility to Boro as he’s able to play at left-wing-back and as a winger on both sides of the pitch, so he could be a player worth exploring.

Hal Robson-Kanu

Middlesbrough already have a battering ram of a striker signed up in Uche Ikpeazu, but he could do with some cover and Robson-Kanu is a man who is well-versed at Championship level.

The Wales international is now 32 years old but still played a part in West Brom’s Premier League campaign last season, scoring twice in 19 appearances.

The last time he was in the Championship in the 2019-20 campaign, Robson-Kanu bagged 10 goals and despite his advancing years he could be an interesting option at Boro.