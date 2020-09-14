5 aerials won: The QPR man who helped lead Hoops to win v Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers got their Sky Bet Championship campaign off to a good start at the weekend as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair wrapped up the win in W12 for the Hoops whilst the clean sheet will also be something fans look at and smile with them playing a Nottingham Forest side with plenty of attacking intent.

It was their own attackers that helped win the day, though, and here we’re specifically looking at Lyndon Dykes’ performance as he made his league bow with the R’s:

Many were expecting the summer signing to prove a busy, industrious attacking addition and the early signs are that he is going to live up to that billing.

He harried and harassed the Forest defence throughout the game, winning plenty in the air and working away at his opponents.

He won the penalty that opened up the path to victory for QPR at the weekend, before dusting himself down and stepping up to finish it off emphatically, smashing it into the roof of the net.

He showed during his time at Livingston up in Scotland that he doesn’t respect reputations with the way he performed against Rangers and Celtic and it looks as though he is ready to rough up Championship defences this season too.

If he can keep that up this season, QPR will be a side no-one fancies coming up against.