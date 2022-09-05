5 aerial duels won, 1 successful dribble: Is Sheffield United man back to his best after Hull City performance?

It was another superb showing at the weekend for Sheffield United, as they stormed to a 2-0 win over Hull City.

The Tigers themselves have been flying in the Championship so far this season after investment over the summer. The goals of Oscar Estupinan for example have seen them pick up a handful of victories and the player is the leading scorer in the division.

However, they were no match for the Blades on Sunday as the club first went in front through Oli McBurnie and then doubled their lead through Sander Berge.

It is the performance of the latter of those two players that is in focus here, with the striker bagging his third goal in just four Championship starts for the team. He’s been firing them in frequently for United then so far, which is just what the club needed as their search for a new leading man continues. They’ve struggled to find a striker to bag the goals for them upfront minus Billy Sharp, with Lys Mousset and Rhian Brewster two names who have tried and struggled.

McBurnie though now has averaged a goal every 112 minutes this season – which is nearly a goal a game. So is the player back to his best? Or is this merely a blip?

The signs are that the 26-year-old has rediscovered his best form and it comes as no surprise when you consider the regularity of his gametime. As his minutes have diminished over the years, so too has his goal tally. When he last had over 30 starts, with Swansea, he bagged 22 goals. Dropping to just 24 starts a campaign later, he managed six. That was followed by 12 starts and then just nine.

This year though, he has been thrust back into the limelight and has taken it in his stride. According to FBRef, he averages 0.80 goals or assists per 90 at the moment and that is his best rate and whilst that is surely not sustainable, even if he drops off slightly and averages 0.65, that would be pretty much equivalent to the record he had during his 22-goal Swansea season.

In addition, the striker is averaging 2.8 shots per game at the minute according to SofaScore. The old saying goes that if you don’t try, you won’t score and he’s now managing to create shooting opportunities for himself and his finishing touch is meaning most of those chances are being put away.

Against Hull, he was at it again. He had one shot and one attempted dribble (which was successful), as well as five aerial and two ground duels won. In short then, he put himself about and battled for the ball when needed and then did with it what he could. When he was hoofed the ball, he won more aerial battles than he lost and ensured his side remained in possession. When he had to win it back on the floor, he wasn’t afraid to put a foot in and when there was no clear opportunity for himself, he wasn’t afraid to drive at the Hull defence and test them.

These are the showings of a player who is back in confidence and that is a dangerous proposition for opposition defences this season. With the player banging them in for fun, the signs are that he is here to stay again and Sheffield United could be a team to watch with the 26-year-old leading the line this season.