‘5-a-side game on Saturday then?’ – Many Sunderland fans react as player exit confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed that midfielder George Dobson has left the Stadium of Light by mutual consent.

Dobson arrived at the Stadium of Light on a three-year deal from Walsall in the summer of 2019, after impressing for Saddlers despite their relegation to League Two.

The midfielder has since made 46 appearances for the Black Cats, with 35 of those appearances coming in the 2019/20 campaign.

The 23-year-old fell out of favour on Wearside last season, though, making five appearances in League One before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

With another year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland have now confirmed that Dobson has departed the club by mutual consent.

It is now been announced that Dobson will be joining Sunderland’s League One rivals Charlton Athletic, after agreeing a deal to sign the midfielder.

Sunderland are yet to add any new faces to their squad after losing in the play-offs last season, with Aiden McGeady recently agreeing fresh terms with the club.

But clearing out the players who aren’t going to feature under Lee Johnson next season is also likely to be a priority this summer.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to Dobson’s confirmed exit, with many concerned about the lack of players ahead of their first pre-season friendly this weekend…

Best of luck to him 🙂 — Dan (@Blackie1973_) July 1, 2021

Aye. Just never happened for him here, but nowt against the lad — Hudson (@huds8118) July 1, 2021

Must be a 5 a side game on Saturday then? — Wil 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@wil_safc) July 1, 2021

Should I bring my boots for a trial against Spennymoor ? — 𝔾𝕒𝕫.𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕞𝕪 (@Gaz_Bellamy) July 1, 2021

Sign some players then — Jayden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jaydenhanlon7) July 1, 2021

What a start to the day — JP (@BoatsLaa) July 1, 2021

We now have 13 senior players lol — Adam (@FulwellAdam) July 1, 2021