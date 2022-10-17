£5.85m: How does Exeter City’s squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

Exeter City have made a very promising start to life in League One having gained promotion last season under Matt Taylor.

Taylor has since departed for Rotherham United, but the team still finds itself in the top half of the third division table by the middle of October.

After 14 games, the team has 18 points which has them sitting 10th in the standings.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we can see how well this team is doing based on its transfer value relative to the rest of the clubs in the third tier.

Having come up this year, it comes as no surprise to find that Exeter are one of the four bottom sides in the value table.

Their squad is at an estimated worth of £5.85 million, which puts them fourth bottom of the sides in League One.

Only Cambridge United (£5.54m), Accrington Stanley (£5.18m) and Morecambe (£5.00m) are considered less valuable.

That puts Exeter bottom of the four teams who did earn promotion last campaign as well.

Fellow promoted clubs Forest Green Rovers (£5.99m), Bristol Rovers (£6.26m) and Port Vale (£6.84m) sit 19th, 16th and 13th in the value table respectively.

These figures are admittedly close, which explains how the real table is so congested.

There are only nine points separating the play-offs and the relegation zone after a dozen or so games, meaning there is still so much to play for for every team at this level.

Despite Exeter’s positive start, recent form since Taylor has left does show there are some worrying signs ahead and the value of this squad shows that the former coach was leading the team to punch above its weight.

Those competing at the top near Exeter in the table are playing with much more valuable squads, with Derby County well out in front with a team worth up to £20.61m, yet only two points separate them in the real table.

Whoever does come in next will have their work cut out for them to maintain such a high position for this club.