5/5 aerial duels won, 92% pass accuracy: Preston North End’s unsung hero of 2021-22 who shone once again v Huddersfield Town

Preston North End picked up another point on Wednesday night in a goalless draw against Huddersfield Town, which meant that in his first 10 league games as manager Ryan Lowe had lost just once.

The ex-Plymouth Argyle boss has made a real impact at Deepdale since his arrival, transforming the style of play to make the Lilywhites more of an attacking threat and against the Terriers they really should have plundered a number of goals in.

It’s not just in the final third where PNE have been more effective though – at the back they are also proving to be incredibly solid.

In their last five Championship matches, North End have kept four clean sheets – for context under Frankie McAvoy this season just five were recorded in 21 games – and a big part of the increased number of shut-outs has to go down to Andrew Hughes.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Preston North End players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1. Graham Alexander More Less

A 2018 signing from Peterborough United, Hughes started off as a left-back at Deepdale for Alex Neil but like he did earlier in his career for Newport County, the Welshman was often used at centre-back during the 2020-21 season.

Then when McAvoy was appointed, initially on a caretaker basis last March, he became a full-time left-sided defender in a back three and he hasn’t looked back since.

Hughes has played in 27 of PNE’s 31 Championship matches this season and has been perhaps the most underrated player in the whole squad, and his performance against the Terriers showed why he’s been so good.

The 29-year-old had a tough task with Danel Sinani on the right of a front three and also the marauding Sorba Thomas at wing back, but he coped with both very well indeed.

His pass accuracy stood at 92 per cent, completing 54 of his 59 attempts, as well as putting in two accurate crosses out of three attempted (via Wyscout) – he often overlaps whoever is playing at left wing back as part of Lowe’s new attacking system.

The defensive numbers are just as solid, with two interceptions, 11 out of 15 duels won and every single aerial duel Hughes took part in – five of them to be exact – were successful.

His seasonal stats show that his interceptions were down on normal as he averages 5.51 per game, but that was because Huddersfield in truth didn’t have much of the ball in the final third.

All in all it was yet another accomplished performance from Hughes, who must be wondering what he has to do to break into the Wales national squad for the first time.