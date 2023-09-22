Carlisle United have quite an impressive league record against Derby County.

In the last 12 meetings between the two clubs, in the EFL, United have won seven and drawn five; the last four results have all seen Carlisle take home three points.

Granted, the last league meeting between the Blues and the Rams was 40 years ago. But old habits die hard, as the saying goes, and the Cumbrians will be looking to extend that run.

Neither side has had a blazing start to the season, with Derby sat on 10 points from seven games and the hosts on seven points, having played a game more.

Carlisle have a few former County players in their squad, and they're both likely to start tomorrow.

Here is our predicted Carlisle United starting XI to face Derby County.

GK: Jökull Andresson

The Icelandic goalkeeper didn't have the easiest start to life with Carlisle, giving a way a poor penalty against Port Vale. But over the last two games he has started to settle into the team nicely. The game against Stevenage was a real eye-opener as to how good of a shot stopper he can be.

He has shown himself to be a bit mistake-prone, but it looks like Paul Simpson has settled on his number one.

RWB: Fin Back

The Nottingham Forest loanee is a consistent seven out of 10 almost every week. Despite his smaller build, he's a very strong defender who will win lots of ground and aerial duels.

He can also produce that bit of magic going forward. Carlisle just need to make sure that they have someone there to finish it off.

RCB: Sam Lavelle

From the club's media day squad picture, it's safe to say that Lavelle has been unofficially appointed as vice-captain, and I don't think anyone could complain about that.

He's a vocal leader on the pitch, barking out instructions to the men in front of him. The 26-year-old has shown all the qualities that Simpson's team needs in a centre back. Those same traits are what made him so good at Morecambe.

CB: Paul Huntington

He's the captain and the foundation of that defence. There would be shock in the terraces of Brunton Park if he didn't lead the team out on Saturday.

It'll be interesting to see how he deals with a striker like Martyn Waghorn.

LCB: Jon Mellish

Mellish can have quite a fluid role in this Carlisle team at times. He has the licence to bomb forward and try to create overloads on the left-hand side. But in a game like this I think he'll be asked to play a more reserved role.

Against a team like Derby, who will probably dominate the ball for most of the game, having him running around the middle of the park, in the way that he does, will cause chaos, but not in a good way.

LWB: Jack Armer

The former Preston academy graduate has had a very quiet start to the season. He hasn't been able to find himself in the spaces that he did last season, in League Two; the change in levels is probably the reason for that.

Armer's position in the squad is pretty safe as Jack Robinson hasn't impressed enough in other games, or when he's come on, to take the 22-year-old's spot.

CM: Callum Guy

The former Carlisle captain is the first player in this predicted XI to have represented the opposition at one point or another.

Guy has adapted pretty well to the step-up in leagues. He's starting to cut out a lot of the poor sideways passes that lead to opposition goals. He's always good in the tackle, and he's become a key player for the team.

CM: Owen Moxon

United's starboy could be a real difference maker in this game. It's not a match that many would give the home side a chance in, and, when you're in that position, you need a moment of magic. That's what 'Mox' can provide.

Despite the goals and assists that he's racked up so far, in League One, he hasn't fared as well as others have in the third tier of English football. He's getting caught on the ball in situations where he wouldn't have last season.

Simplicity needs to be his focus for 90% of the game, but, in fairness to him, it's that wild pass that most wouldn't attempt that makes him so exciting.

CM: Jordan Gibson

Like Moxon, the 25-year-old has the ability to produce a brilliant pass/cross that gives Carlisle a chance in a game where they might not get many.

His work rate is going to have to take a step-up tomorrow as there's likely to be a lot of running for the Carlisle midfield to do.

ST: Sean Maguire

Even though he's only scored once, the Irishman has been a beacon of hope for the Carlisle faithful this season. In times when they struggled to score, not all hope was lost because they still had this man.

It's probably going to be a frustrating game for him, one where he doesn't see much of the ball. But you can rely on him to do something that gets the crowd up when that opportunity comes.

ST: Luke Plange

The Crystal Palace loanee made his name in English football with Derby, under Wayne Rooney.

Like Andresson, his start to life at Brunton Park wasn't great. You could see the effort that he put in, but he wasn't showing much quality.

That has started to emerge more now, getting his first goal of the season last weekend, against Lincoln City. Blues fans will be hoping that he can score against another former team this weekend.