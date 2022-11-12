£5.26m to £8.75m: Does Ilias Chair’s market value reflect his QPR importance?

If QPR fans were asked to vote for their Player of the Season so far right now, Ilias Chair would likely win in a landslide.

The attacking midfielder has been one of the Championship‘s standout playmakers this season and continued to take his game to new levels under Mick Beale.

Chair was forced to bide his time when the likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel were running the show for the R’s but has become a key figure in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old has deservedly been included in Morocco’s squad for the upcoming World Cup – a milestone moment in his career and the latest peak in a remarkable rise given he first arrived in W12 as a trialist over from Belgium in January 2017.

His improvements in recent years has been reflected by his growing market value. With the help of Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at how it has changed and whether that reflects his importance for the Rs…

In October 2022, Chair’s market value rose from €6 million (£5.26m) to €10 million (£8.75m).

That’s a reflection of an impressive start to the new campaign during which he’s built on the strong form he showed in 2021/22 when he bagged a career-high 15 goal contributions (nine goals, six assists).

The R’s have been bonafide play-off and promotion contenders in the initial months of Beale’s reign and Chair has been arguably their most important player during that period.

With their other attacking talisman Chris Willock missing a large chunk of the 2022/23 campaign due to injury, the Moroccan has stepped up when his side needed him time after time.

The 25-year-old has provided three goals and six assists in 20 appearances this term – already matching his single-season record for assists and well on his way to surpassing it in terms of overall goal contributions.

His eye-catching form has earned him links to the Premier League, with Aston Villa said to be keen on him ahead of January.

That Chair’s market value has nearly doubled recently reflects just how important he has become at Loftus Road and the level he is playing at right now.

However, with his contract running until 2025 (with the option of a one-year extension), you’d imagine the R’s would demand more than £8.75 million were clubs to come calling soon.