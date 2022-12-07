5.21 progressive passes per 90: Why Michael Carrick and Middlesbrough are readying January Championship raid

Middlesbrough are expected to make some moves in the January transfer window as they look to back new head coach Michael Carrick and Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser is reportedly a target.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with the Millers in the summer, which means that the Championship club may be open to offers for him next month as it represents their final chance to cash in.

Football Insider has reported that Boro are one of a number of clubs keen on Barlaser and are now plotting a move for the midfielder, who Rotherham are reluctant to let leave.

Carrick is said to be a big admirer of the Rotherham man and may well see plenty of himself in the midfielder – a deep-lying playmaker from the North East whose quality and contributions don’t always get the plaudits they deserve.

With the help of FBREF, we’ve taken a look at why Boro and the 41-year-old are considering raiding their Championship rivals in January…

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

Barlaser has started all 21 of Rotherham’s league games this season – scoring twice and providing six assists already – and has been a central figure under both Paul Warne and his replacement Matt Taylor.

The 25-year-old has for the most part started as the deepest of three central midfielders, sitting behind two of Ben Wiles, Ollie Rathbone, and Jamie Lindsay.

But even from that less advanced role, he influences proceedings in the final third more than most players at this level.

Barlaser features in the top 7% of Championship midfielders when it comes to shot-creating actions per 90, the top 3% in terms of assists per 90, and the top 2% in terms of expected assisted goals (xAG) and goal-creating actions per 90.

He dictates play for the Millers but is always looking to move his team forward – as illustrated by the fact that among Championship midfielders he features in the 84th percentile for passes into the final third per 90, the 92nd for key passes per 90, the 93rd for crosses into the penalty area per 90, the 94th percentile in terms of average progressive passes per 90 and the 95th for passes into the penalty area per 90.

It speaks volumes about what Barlaser offers that of the 684.20 yards of total passing distance he has made in the Championship this term, 291.96 yards have been from progressive passes.

He is not a destroyer or box-to-box threat and his defensive statistics – as shown in the figure above courtesy of FBREF – aren’t quite at the sort of level you’d usually look for in your deepest midfielder but he more than makes up for that in what he offers in possession.

It’s interesting that FBREF has crunched the numbers and has Jonny Howson as one of the 10 most similiar midfielders to him in the Championship because Barlaser is surely be lined up as the 34-year-old’s replacement.

An improvement on Howson, he’d be a phenomenal and, given their similarities, very fitting addition to start the Carrick era.