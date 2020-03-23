‘5-1 vs Wolves’, ‘West Ham away’ – Many West Brom fans weigh in on debate

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions in regards to the best game that they ever seen involving the club.

Over the years, the Baggies have created some unforgettable moments for their supporters.

In 2012, West Brom humiliated their arch-rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League by beating them 5-1 at Molineux.

A hat-trick from Peter Odemwingie combined with strikes from Jonas Olsson and Keith Andrews sealed a stunning victory for the Baggies on their travels.

Back in 2003, West Brom produced an incredible comeback in their Championship clash with West Ham United at Upton Park.

After the Hammers raced into a 3-0 lead, the Baggies reduced the deficit via a brace from Rob Hulse before Jermain Defoe was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

West Brom then levelled up proceedings in the 66th minute before Lee Hughes netted a late winner for his side.

The Baggies, who went on to achieve promotion to the Premier League following this victory, will be looking to replicate this feat when the 2019/20 campaign eventually resumes.

After All Things Albion shared Soccer AM’s tweet which asked their followers what was the best football match that they have ever witnessed, many West Brom fans weighed in on the debate on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

5-1 Vs wolves — jacob b (@JDBishop22) March 22, 2020

01/10/2011 Sunderland 2 West Brom 4 sang gmacs song for 90 minutes great game — Jordan carter (@Jordancarter30) March 22, 2020

West Ham 3-4 West Brom — Rudge (@rudgie95) March 22, 2020

Man Utd 3 West Brom 5 — Kenny Burns (@kennnyburns) March 22, 2020

West Ham away 3 – 4 and Bresscia away in Dec 95 — Peter Tovey (@ptovey69) March 22, 2020

Newcastle 3 WBA 3, last game of the season, Big Somen with a hat trick, as always atmosphere was brilliant 👍👍👍👍 — Dean Styles (@dstyles1966) March 22, 2020

West Brom 6 Man Utd 3, played the likes of George best off the park, — John Vilcans (@Jayvee1953) March 22, 2020