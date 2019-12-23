‘5-1 at Molineux’ – Many West Brom fans weigh in on club’s moment of the decade

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Facebook to reveal what their favourite moment of the decade has been.

Since 2010, the Baggies have experienced a roller-coaster of emotions in the Premier League as well as the Championship.

Whilst West Brom were able to record an impressive eighth place finish in the top-flight six years ago, a dreadful 2017/18 campaign resulted in them being relegated to the second-tier.

Impressive victories over the likes of rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa will unquestionably bring back good memories for the club’s supporters whilst their 5-5 draw with Manchester United in 2013 will never be forgotten.

Since appointing Slaven Bilic as their new manager in June, West Brom have delivered some superb displays of attacking football in the Championship with the likes of Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips all thriving at the Hawthorns.

Given that the Baggies are currently top of the second-tier standings, they will be determined to kick-off the next decade with a promotion to the Premier League.

After a member of The Real West Brom Fanzone group asked the club’s supporters what their favourite moment of the decade was, many offered their thoughts on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from West Brom’s fans…

Adam Rowe: “Seeing us win 5-1 at Molineux.”

Anthony Belwood: “Either 5-5 draw with Man United or 3-0 opener against the scousers.”

Ben Anwyl: “I have to say this season so far, but that may be a rebound from the Pulis era.

“Roy [Hodgson] was a good time as well.”

Colin Jean Gonzales: “The massive change this season, great to see positivity back from the top down.”

Russell Mew: “Where we are now.”

Jordanne Cash Doody: “5-1 at Molineux, and I know it didn’t end how we wanted but going 1-0 up at Villa in the play-offs was absolute scenes.

“3-2 at Arsenal away also.”

Connor Sabin: “That season we beat Blues, Stoke, Wolves and Villa all away in that one season.”

Craig Davies: “Villa Park, St Andrew’s and the 1-5 at Molineux.”

Derek Poulton: “5-5, Alex Ferguson’s last game.”