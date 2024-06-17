Highlights QPR had high player turnover during their 3 Premier League seasons from 2011-2015 due to significant spending.

Bobby Zamora was signed by QPR for £4 million, contributing 14 goals and 11 assists during his time with the club.

Zamora's crucial last-gasp goal in Championship play-off final secured QPR's Premier League promotion and remains memorable.

Queens Park Rangers have spent three of their last 19 league seasons in the Premier League.

The West London side spent the 2011/12, 2012/13, and 2014/15 campaigns in the top flight.

Given the fact the club had three seasons out of four in the Premier League between 2011 and 2015, there was a high turnover of players at the club.

QPR decided to significantly spend money as they were keen to stay in the top flight when they got there and then again when they were relegated in the 2012/13 campaign.

In this period of time for the club, one player they decided to bring in was striker Bobby Zamora, a player who had been so impressive for Fulham but was joining the Rs as he headed towards the end of his career.

QPR bought Bobby Zamora for £4 million in 2012

Zamora started his senior career at Bristol Rovers but it was his time at Brighton that put his name on the football map.

He scored goals in the second and first divisions for the Seagulls, and that form earned him an impressive move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward’s time with Spurs wasn’t as successful, as he struggled for regular minutes, and that impacted him in front of goal.

He later joined West Ham and spent several seasons with the Hammers before joining Fulham, where he was a firm favourite in the team and among the fans.

He had great success with Fulham, as they secured European football in two seasons, and he flourished as the team came up against big opponents.

But in 2012, his time at the club came to an end, as QPR secured his signing in a deal that is reported to have cost them £4 million.

Mark Hughes worked with Zamora at Fulham, and he rekindled that relationship at QPR, as the Rs thought his arrival would boost their attacking options.

Bobby Zamora will be fondly remembered by QPR supporters

Zamora was a prolific goalscorer and had been for a number of years from his time at West Ham and Fulham.

When QPR decided they wanted to sign Zamora, they would have been hoping his experience and scoring touch could help them as they were bidding to stay in the Premier League.

He was instantly a regular for QPR, as he played and started 14 league games in his first six months at the club.

Bobby Zamora's stats for QPR Apps 92 Goals 14 Assists 11 Stats as per Transfermarkt

The striker was only able to get two goals to his name, but he played an important part as the Rs remained in the top flight.

The following season was an improvement for the player, as he played 21 games, of which 16 came as starts, scoring four league goals as well as grabbing one assist, as per Fbref.com.

However, Zamora was unable to prevent the London club from having a very disappointing season, as they finished bottom of the Premier League.

Relegation saw QPR lose a few players over the summer, but Zamora, who was getting to the latter end of his career, stayed at the club, a decision that many QPR fans will look back on fondly.

The former Fulham forward didn’t feature a lot during the 2013/14 Championship season, as he started just seven of the 17 games he appeared in. But like always, Zamora contributed in terms of goals and assists.

Zamora scored three Championship goals and chipped in with three assists but out of all his contributions that season and during his whole time at the club, none were bigger or better than the goal he scored against Derby County to secure QPR’s place back in the Premier League.

It was a hard-fought play-off final match between QPR and Derby, with the Rs doing well to get the game to near the 90th minute at 0-0 despite being down to 10 men.

Harry Redknapp decided to throw Zamora onto the pitch as the game looked set for extra-time and it was the experienced centre-forward who slotted the ball home right in the dying moments of the match to secure promotion for the West London side.

It was an unbelievable moment for the club and for Zamora himself, a moment that, to this day, will always be remembered by QPR supporters.