Highlights 49ers Enterprises took over Leeds United, improving club operations and overseeing a successful season.

Fan pundit Kris Smith praises the organization's modernization efforts, rating their impact highly.

Daniel Farke's effective management has led Leeds to the top of the Championship, showcasing the owners' positive influence.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United changed ownership over the summer, with 49ers Enterprises purchasing Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining shares in the club.

The Italian had overseen the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League, and had become an unpopular figure among supporters.

The US-based investors already held a minority stake in the Yorkshire outfit, but took full control in 2023.

This was not their first foray into sports ownership, with the York family also owning NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers.

49ers Enterprises will be hoping that manager Daniel Farke can guide the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

Leeds United fan pundit gives 49ers verdict

FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes the new owners have made a very positive start to life in charge of the club.

He has highlighted how chaotic things were behind the scenes at Elland Road prior to their arrival, claiming things have become more modern under 49ers Enterprises.

“I think it would be harsh not to rate the 49ers at a nine out of 10, or even higher at the moment,” Smith told Football League World.

“They inherited an absolute mess from Radrizzani when they took over with regards to, off the top of my head, him trying to use the stadium as a bank loan when he was trying to buy Sampdoria, the loan clauses in every player’s contract, a fractured squad that was managed by Sam Allardyce when we got relegated.

“And the 49ers have turned us into a well-oiled machine really, on and off the pitch.

“They’ve restructured the club in the short and long-term, with the likes of Nick Hammond, Greta Steinsen, now Jordan Miles in as head of recruitment, and a lot of others behind the scenes.

“It shows how they’re really modernising a lot of areas of the club that were previously neglected under Radrizzani and previous owners.

“Farke’s been backed heavily with signings that have not only been good in their instant impact but they’ve been sensible as well.

“It’s the sort of signings that we’ve missed for so long, and it’s more proof that they know what they’re doing in how to run this club.

“When you see the mess in comparing Leeds to other clubs, when you see the mess at the likes of Leicester, Everton and Nottingham Forest all getting the book thrown at them by the EFL and the Premier League, it is good to know that we’re not seemingly in that position.”

Daniel Farke's Leeds United record

Daniel Farke's Leeds United record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 44 28 9 7 63.64

Farke has earned a lot of praise for his work as Leeds manager so far, with the team currently sitting top of the Championship table. He was the man that the 49ers turned to ahead of the club's second-tier return.

The German has overseen 28 wins from 44 games since taking charge at Elland Road.

Next up for the Whites is a trip to face Watford on 29 March.

Leeds are in quite a healthy position

The new owners have done a very good job since taking full control of Leeds over the summer.

They have stabilised the club and helped bring in a modern structure that should benefit them in the long-run, as well as the short-term.

Farke was a smart appointment and their transfer window business has been measured and sensible.

Despite this, promotion is far from guaranteed due to the stiff competition around them, but the club will be pleased with how their first year has gone, regardless, because of how strong the team has performed.