After a summer of unknown and instability, Leeds United appear to have come out of the other side of it rather well.

Their relegation from the Premier League was premature in their plans to re-assert themselves in the top flight of English football for the foreseeable future, and the drop back to the Championship saw a lot of changes at Elland Road - both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

Daniel Farke was eventually installed as the man tasked with the job of leading the Whites back to the Premier League, preferably by May 2024, and a number of first-team players on big wages left in order to make room for new arrivals - both younger players and experienced heads.

The changes started before the 2022-23 season finished though, with the announcement that long-serving director of football Victor Orta was to leave the club.

Orta was influential behind the scenes under the ownership of Andrea Radrizzani, and soon enough the Italian custodian of United would be leaving too.

What is the current ownership situation at Leeds United?

Radrizzani, who became sole owner of the club in 2017 when buying out the controversial Massimo Cellino, decided that he wanted to move on to another venture with Sampdoria in Serie B, so he agreed a £170 million deal with minority owners 49ers Enterprises, who are the business arm of the NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers.

They are represented on the board at Leeds by the company's president, Paraag Marathe, who is now the chairman of United and Rudy Cline-Thomas has been the vice-chairman since the takeover in the summer.

49ers Enterprises had been gradually increasing their stake since getting involved in 2018, and they now fully own the West Yorkshire outfit, and there are still seemingly changes that they want to make to operations at Elland Road.

What are 49ers Enterprises set to change at Leeds United?

According to prominent Leeds journalist Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, the new United hierarchy were left surprised at how little behind the scenes staff that the club actually had.

It has led to staff members doing multiple jobs at once at times and Smyth believes that more new staff will arrive over the next year or two, especially on the commercial side of the club.

“I think headcount was a big thing for them,” Smyth said on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

“I think they were quite surprised by the headcount at the club and how many people were probably doing quite a lot of work, just as one person doing multiple kinds of roles.

“So I think we will probably start to see an influx over the next 12 months to two years of people in various roles to oversee various departments or create roles that previously weren’t in existence at Leeds.

"It will be interesting to see how that impacts the club when it comes to stuff like commercial.

“Will the profile of the sponsors change? Will the quality or the quantity of types of merchandise they offer change? Will the matchday food change? That’s one that’s been a bone of contention for fans in recent years.”