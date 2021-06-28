3 George Baldock replacements Sheffield United must consider as Celtic eye transfer move

Slavisa Jokanovic has a busy task on his hands at Sheffield United this summer as he looks to guide the Blades back into the Premier League.

The Serbian will be looking to strengthen his squad, with a number of targets being identified ahead of the start of next season.

But keeping hold of their key players following relegation from the Premier League will also be just as important, with Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale among those.

According to the Daily Record, George Baldock is now attracting interest from Celtic, having been monitored by the Hoops a couple of years ago.

Baldock has made 139 appearances for the Blades since joining from MK Dons in 2017 and signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane in December.

But the 28-year-old is now said to be high up on Ange Postecoglou’s list of targets, as Celtic look to address their right-back dilemma.

Here, we take a look at three replacements for Baldock who United should consider…

Jayden Bogle

Even though he is not technically a new signing, Bogle would be a contender to replace Baldock as United’s new first-choice right-back.

Bogle arrived from Derby County last summer, but has since made 21 appearances and made only 12 starts in the Premier League last season.

But the door would open for Bogle if Baldock were to leave for Glasgow, and at the age of 20, he still has plenty of time to develop and improve.

It would be a risk to go into the new season with only one senior right-back, but United’s answer to Baldock’s potential exit could be right under their noses.

Joe Ward

Ward is a similar player to Baldock in the sense that he can play as right-back in a back four or as a wing-back in a back three.

The 25-year-old helped Peterborough United win automatic promotion from League One last season, scoring five goals in 37 appearances.

Ward registered an impressive 13 assists, though, making him a potentially very attractive target for clubs this summer.

He isn’t experienced above League One level, but he is a hungry, raw player who would jump at the chance of signing for a club like Sheffield United.

Luke O’Nien

O’Nien could be available to sign on a free transfer at the end of the month, and his versatility could make him even more of a bargain.

When he arrived from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2018, he was an out-and-out central midfielder who has since been transformed into a defender.

Most of O’Nien’s game time for Sunderland last season came at right-back, but he also filled in as a centre-half due to injury dilemmas.

He would be a ready-made replacement for Baldock, but could also fill in elsewhere which could be key for Jokanovic.