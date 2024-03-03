West Brom are preparing for an exciting new era under owner Shilen Patel, who has already made it clear that he wants to take the club back to the Premier League.

In Carlos Corberan, Albion have one of the outstanding managers in the Championship, with the Spaniard having done a remarkable job at The Hawthorns since he was named as Steve Bruce’s successor.

As it stands, the Baggies sit fifth in the table, and there is a real belief around the club that they can return to the top-flight by winning the play-offs.

Of course, playing in the Premier League would be nothing new for Albion, as they’ve been up and down the top two divisions regularly in the past two decades.

West Brom’s ranking in all-time Premier League table

In total, West Brom have spent 13 seasons in the Premier League, which replaced the old first division as the top league in the country in the 1992/93 campaign.

Whilst Albion have a proud history at the highest level, they wouldn’t play in the Premier League until the 2002/03 season, which came after promotion under Gary Megson.

As mentioned, there have been many ups and downs since then, with their most recent stint at that level coming in the 2020/21 season, when they were ultimately relegated after finishing 19th.

Overall, West Brom have collected 490 points from their time in the Premier League, which puts them 20th in the all-time rankings list.

Premier League all-time table (as of March 3rd, Source: Transfermarkt) Rank Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points 17. Crystal Palace 567 163 148 256 637 18. Sunderland 608 153 159 296 618 19. Bolton Wanderers 494 149 128 217 575 20. West Brom 494 117 139 238 490 21. Stoke City 380 116 109 155 457 22. Wolves 369 112 91 165 427 23. Coventry City 354 99 112 143 409

Pleasingly for some Baggies fans, that does put them above bitter rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are trailing them by 63 points, although it should be said that they have only played 369 games.

And, with Wolves set for at least another year in the top-flight, they will close that gap further unless Corberan’s side can seal promotion later this year.

Other than Wolves, there’s no imminent danger in terms of any other team overtaking Albion in the next few years, so their spot in the top 20 is safe for now.

Equally, it’s going to take a lot of time for Albion to make it any higher on the list, as they’re 85 points behind Bolton Wanderers, who are the team immediately above them.

But, they will hope to start chipping away at that under Corberan next season.

West Brom’s best ever Premier League season

The best period for Albion in the Premier League came from 2010, when they truly established themselves as a regular fixture in the top-flight, enjoying eight successive years against the best in the country.

And, of those seasons, the best came in the 2012/13 campaign, where they hit a record high 49 points, with Steve Clarke’s finishing eighth. It was a memorable year for many reasons, with Romelu Lukaku the top scorer for the Baggies after joining on loan from Chelsea.

On the other end of the scale, Albion’s lowest points return over a season is 26, a number they have hit on two occasions, their first Premier League campaign, and their most recent one.