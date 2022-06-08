49-year-old shuts down Blackburn Rovers managerial links

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has insisted that there is nothing in speculation linking him to the vacant Blackburn Rovers manager’s job.

The Lancashire Telegraph stated days ago that Warne had been ‘linked’ to the vacancy, which was the first time the 49-year-old’s name had been mentioned as a potential contender.

Warne had appeared in the bookmakers odds to replace Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park following his five-year stint in the dugout, but wasn’t thought to be in the running, with initial contenders being the likes of Daniel Farke and Carvalhal.

With Farke and Carvalhal taking other jobs since then though, Rovers are going to have to move on to other options, and that has seen Warne’s odds cut dramatically.

Despite his success at League One level, achieving three promotions into the Championship with the Millers, he has not been able to keep the Yorkshire club in the second tier for more than one season.

He is still well-regarded as a manager though, but he has shut down the talk that he may be heading across the Pennines.

“I don’t go by betting odds. I have never met anyone who bets on a manager getting a job,” Warne said when asked about the Rovers job, per the Rotherham Advertiser.

“It’s flattering that I’m the head of the football side here, so to speak, but it is more the job our lads did last year in winning a trophy and getting promoted from a very tough league.

“Why wouldn’t Blackburn like what my staff have been doing here? They’ve done a brilliant job.

“It is nice to think we are included in people’s conversations, but I presume that’s all it is.”

The Verdict

The search rumbles on at Ewood Park for Tony Mowbray’s successor, and the club do not appear to be getting any closer to an appointment.

The hiring of new director of football Gregg Broughton is a start, but that was never going to get in the way or change the choice of a new manager, so there will naturally be cause for concern amongst fans.

With top contenders heading to other clubs, Rovers are potentially heading into third and fourth choice territory.

Warne doesn’t look to be one of those that could head to Ewood Park though – unless something drastic occurs.