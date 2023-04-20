Reading played out a 1-1 draw with promotion hopefuls Luton Town on Tuesday night at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals went into the game in the bottom three of the standings and did look on course to be ending the night outside of it.

That was when striker Andy Carroll opened the scoring for the home side in the second half, latching on to the end of Tyrese Fornah’s corner to head the ball home.

Five minutes later, it looked like Reading had doubled their lead. Carroll was involved again as he found the net from another corner, but the referee believed the forward had handled the ball into the net and showed him a second yellow card.

The home side tried to hold onto their lead, but pressure from Luton finally paid off when Elijah Adebayo’s header was looping in the air and fellow striker Carlton Morris threw himself at the ball to get it over the line.

The result leaves Reading in the bottom three, a point behind QPR and Huddersfield Town, and two behind Cardiff City with three games to go.

The latest on the Reading FC managerial vacancy

Of course, Reading are playing these final games of the season without a recognised manager, as Paul Ince was dismissed last week, resulting in the club appointing former striker Noel Hunt in caretaker charge.

The Royals are winless in 10 league games, with their last three points coming against fellow struggling side Blackpool.

Reading’s immediate focus will be on their bid to survive in the Championship for next season, as depending on what league they are in could have a big impact on what type of manager they go after.

There has been no significant update in regards to who could be the next manager at the club, but former Reading player and coach John O’Shea has been made the favourite for the job.

The former Manchester United defender is currently working at Stoke City as part of Alex Neil’s coaching staff. The Irishman has yet to be a manager in professional football, but over the last few years he has gained valuable experience as a coach.

That may be a route that Reading is looking to go down with someone who is familiar with the club. However, there is also another manager out there that is unemployed and who could be a perfect fit for the club, and that is Nathan Jones.

Why Nathan Jones is the right fit for Reading

Jones has obviously had a tricky spell in management recently, and that may put several employers off from employing him; however, this Reading job could be the perfect situation that allows Jones to come back into management and build his reputation up again.

It is easy when you think of Jones to think about his spells at Stoke and Southampton, but it mustn’t be forgotten what a fantastic job he did at Luton.

He got a side promoted from League Two, laid the foundations for them to be a good League One side before coming back to the club and helping them survive in the Championship, and then laid the foundations again for them to be a play-off contender.

He did this all with a club that didn’t have the biggest budget in the league or the most talented players.

That is why the Reading vacancy seems like a perfect fit; he would go into a club that is limited in resources and has a mix of players who are either underachieving or need to be coached better.

Jones did particularly well at Luton in improving players as well as using the market to buy extremely well in tight circumstances, and that is what Reading will need again this summer.

Jones is proven in the Championship, and due to what has happened this season, he probably needs to join a club where the expectations are low, and he can somewhat overachieve.

All this will depend on what league Reading are in next season, but if they remain a Championship side, then Nathan Jones should be the man they pursue.