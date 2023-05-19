"Highly-rated" coach Alexander Blessin is interested in taking the Cardiff City job following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 49-year-old spent the early stages of his coaching career at RB Leipzig and earned himself a move to Belgian outfit KV Oostende, guiding them to a fifth-place finish during his first campaign at the club.

He then made the move to Genoa during the early stages of 2022 but was unable to save them from the drop, although he was always going to face an uphill task there considering how poor they had been before he came in.

The German managed to get off to a reasonably respectable start to last term - but a poor run of form during the latter stages of his time there was costly - with the 49-year-old being dismissed from his job.

He now finds himself unemployed - and could be a cheap option for the Bluebirds because of this - with Slavia Jokanovic also attracting Championship admirers.

According to Witcoop, he was previously in the frame for the Sheffield United and Watford jobs but missed out to other candidates in the end.

It doesn't look as though he will be taking over the Blades anytime soon considering the job Paul Heckingbottom is doing at Bramall Lane - and a move to Vicarage Road has been ruled out as well with Valerien Ismael being appointed there.

Would Alexander Blessin be a good appointment for Cardiff City?

You don't necessarily need prior experience in England to be a success in the EFL and plenty of managers have proved that over the years, something that will come as reassurance to Cardiff if he's appointed.

He's obviously had a good coaching education with the 49-year-old spending time with Leipzig and that's another reason why Blessin could be a good appointment - but is he a more suitable fit than some of the other managers who could come in?

Sol Bamba may be a good fit but he arguably needs more managerial experience under his belt before taking on such a big job, although Steve Morison did reasonably well when thrown in at the deep end, unlike Mark Hudson.

Morison should never have been sacked in the first place so if they can get him back, that could be a decent appointment.

However, would it be a good idea for Hudson to come back alongside him? Is a fresh face needed? If that's the case, Blessin could be a good addition but he will need to be backed in his quest to put his stamp on the team if he did come.