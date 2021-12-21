49-year-old Turkish manager emerges as potential Grant McCann replacement at Hull City

Soon-to-be Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is preparing to bring Sergen Yalcin to the MKM Stadium as the Tigers’ new manager, according to Mynet.

The 49-year-old won the Turkish League and Cup double with Besiktas last season but departed his role a few weeks ago after the club were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League

A former Turkey international with 27 caps to his name, Yalcin has reportedly stayed unemployed because of previous talks with businessman Ilicali, knocking back job offers in his native country to wait for the takeover of the Tigers to be completed.

Shota Arveladze, another ex-player and manager with strong links to Ilicali, was linked with the job last month but the takeover of Ilicali to purchase the club from the Allam family has not been completed yet.

Since news of the takeover being close emerged in November, Hull have been on a fantastic run in the Championship, going six matches unbeaten before that streak was ended by Nottingham Forest on Saturday but it may not be enough to save Grant McCann’s job when Ilicali gets the green light.

The Verdict

It seems rather strange to see another name being linked when McCann has been doing a very good job of trying to get Hull out of trouble recently.

Yalcin though does have a lot of pedigree having won big trophies in Turkey and it all falls into place with what Ilicali was stating months ago about wanting a Turkish manager and also players at Hull.

It would perhaps be doing McCann a disservice though for the job he’s done in the last few weeks – especially when the club did not spend a penny on transfer fees in the summer.

You cannot blame a new owner for wanting his own man though and if it happens then you’d imagine Yalcin would be welcomed.