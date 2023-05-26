Gregg Berhalter has emerged as a contender for the Swansea City head coach job, according to a report from WalesOnline.

It is understood that the 49-year-old is among a list of candidates for the Swans, as they seek a replacement for Russell Martin.

Russell Martin heading to Southampton

As confirmed by Sky Sports earlier this week, Martin has verbally agreed to become Southampton's new manager.

The Saints recently revealed that their current boss Ruben Selles is set to leave the club following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

Martin is expected to be appointed on a three-year deal by Southampton, who will be competing in the same division as Swansea next season following their recent relegation from the Premier League.

Could Berhalter replace Martin? Who else is in the frame?

Berhalter is the latest individual to be linked with the Swans job.

A report from journalist Fabrizio Romano yesterday suggested that Swansea were monitoring former Watford and Brighton & Albion boss Oscar Garcia.

Who is Gregg Berhalter?

Berhalter began his managerial career at Hammarby IF in 2011, and went on to oversee proceedings at Columbus Crew for five years before being appointed as the head coach of the United States national team.

During his time in this particular role, Berhalter helped the USA win the 2019/20 CONCACAF Nations League, and the 2021 Gold Cup.

On both occasions, the USA defeated Mexico in the final of these competitions.

Berhalter was in charge of The Stars and Stripes at the World Cup last year.

USA finished second in their group behind England as they amassed five points from three games.

The Netherlands eliminated the USA from this competition in the round of 16 as they claimed a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.

Berhalter's contract with The Stars and Stripes expired in December, and thus he is currently on the lookout for his next coaching role.

Would it be a good move by Swansea City to appoint Berhalter?

While Berhalter did achieve a relative amount of success during his spell with the USA, handing over the reins to him would be a risky move by Swansea.

The American has never worked as a coach in the Football League, and thus there is no guarantee that he will be able to guide the Swans to new heights later this year.

Instead of taking a punt on Berhalter, Swansea may find it more beneficial to draft in an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods as a manager in the Championship.

The Welsh outfit know that they cannot afford to make the wrong call when it comes to replacing Martin, as doing so will have a negative impact on their fortunes next season.