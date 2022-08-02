49 touches, 11 duels won: This Sunderland man excelled in club’s clash with Coventry City

Sunderland marked their return to the Championship by delivering a relatively encouraging performance against Coventry City at the weekend.

Although the Black Cats were forced to settle for a point in this fixture following a late strike from Sky Blues forward Viktor Gyokeres, a number of their players illustrated that they are capable of delivering the goods at this level.

One of the individuals who was particularly impressive in this particular fixture was Jack Clarke.

Following a loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season, Clarke joined Sunderland on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old marked his first appearance of the term with a goal as he was selected to start in Sunday’s match by manager Alex Neil.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Clarke’s performance…

Deployed as a wing-back last weekend by Neil, Clarke managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise in this particular role both in an attacking and a defensive sense.

The former Leeds United man recorded a match-high SofaScore rating of 8.0 at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke had 49 touches of the ball in this fixture and completed two successful dribbles as he provided an outlet on the left-hand side of the pitch.

One of these aforementioned touches resulted in a goal as he headed home from Lynden Gooch’s delivery.

These two players both offered width in this system which caused some issues for Coventry’s players.

In terms of his defensive work, Clarke made five tackles and one clearance as he provided support for Dennis Cirkin who was utilised as a centre-back.

Clarke also won a respectable total of 11 of the 16 duels that he participated in.

Although the winger did provide two key passes against Coventry, his overall distribution was relatively underwhelming as he only registered a pass success rate of 46%.

In order to retain his place in Sunderland’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future, Clarke will need to work on this particular aspect of his game.

With the Black Cats set to head to Ashton Gate this weekend to face Bristol City, Clarke will be determined to produce another eye-catching performance in this clash.