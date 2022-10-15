£49.14 m: How does Hull City’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Hull City did not waste anytime in the summer transfer window as Acun Ilicali put his stamp on the squad.

Shota Arveladze was not given the time to allow the team to gel and to integrate all 16 new signings at the MKM Stadium, despite showing some early promise in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The Tigers do seem to be towards the top end of the financial food chain in the Championship, and it is going to be interesting to monitor the kind of minutes they are offering to the players they brought in over the summer.

Andy Dawson has been looking to implement some more simplistic values to the squad in the last few weeks, focusing on work ethics and determination, but their slide towards the relegation conversation may not be complete just yet.

Here, we have taken a look at Hull’s squad’s market value compared to the rest of the division…

In this list compiled by Transfermarkt, the top four is unsurprisingly made up of Watford, Norwich City, Sheffield United and Burnley in descending order, three of which were playing in the Premier League last season.

That said, Hull are seventh on the list where they were 18th last season.

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion are also above the Tigers with clear ambitions to return to the top-flight.

It has been a huge transformation at Hull, leaving very few people surprised that it is taking more time for their first team squad to adjust this term than many of their other second tier counterparts.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Hull City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Eric Lichaj? Yes No

The squad is far better than a relegation battle this season, regardless of who is in charge, but good individual player management could be a crucial skill for the next manager to possess.

Taking over a squad the size of Hull’s will have its challenges, with many players training hard day in day out, without seeing any reward in terms of minutes on the pitch.

While they are sat precariously above the drop, results will have to be prioritised over keeping everyone happy.