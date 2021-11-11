48-year-old highlighted as potential Grant McCann replacement at Hull City

Georgian football manager Shota Arveladze has emerged as a possible candidate to replace Grant McCann at Hull City, as per a report from Turkish news outlet Medyaradar.

The 48-year-old has been identified by potential new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali, with the Turkish businessman currently in the process of buying the club from the Allum family.

Arveladze, who enjoyed spells with Ajax, Rangers and Levante during his playing career, has since gone on to manage the likes of Trabzonspor and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The young manager’s latest role came with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the Uzbekistan Super League, with Arveladze winning the league and cup in two out of the three seasons he spent there.

Hull are currently 22nd in the league table, picking up 12 points from their opening 17 games this season, and remain three points from breaking out of the division’s bottom three.

The verdict

McCann led The Tigers to the League One title last season but has seriously struggled when it has come to the second-tier.

He was unable to steer his side away from relegation from the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, where a disastrous second half of the season saw them drop a tier.

Appointing Arveladze would signal a step in a new direction, and whilst he has no Championship experience, he has seen success in recent years.

McCann is still in the job however, and whilst The Tigers are struggling at the bottom end of the division, he did record a victory going into the international break.

He will be hoping that his side can build on the three points secured at Barnsley.