48-year-old being considered for Blackburn Rovers vacancy

Former Everton coach David Unsworth is under consideration for the managerial vacancy at Blackburn Rovers, according to Sky Sports editor Alan Myers.

The Lancashire outfit are still on the hunt for a new boss following the departure of Tony Mowbray at the end of the 2021-22 season after five years in charge at Ewood Park.

A number of individuals are thought to have been interviewed for the job already, with Football League World exclusively revealing that ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal was leading the race.

Quiz: The big Blackburn Rovers striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rovers fan

1 of 25 What year did Alan Shearer join Blackburn? 1990 1991 1992 1993

The likes of Gareth Ainsworth and Daniel Farke are also in the running, but they’re all set to be joined by Unsworth.

A former defender who played over 500 matches in his career, Unsworth has never held a full-time managerial role at a senior club, however he was the caretaker manager at both Preston North End and Everton for short periods of time.

Between 2014 and April 2022, Unsworth was in charge of Everton’s under-23’s, before departing his role in order to pursue a job where he manages a senior outfit.

The Verdict

If Unsworth were to be the man that replaced Mowbray at Ewood Park then it would represent a significant gamble by Blackburn.

Whilst Unsworth has plenty of experience as being a coach and manager of a development squad, being a first-team manager is a completely different task.

Unlike the other names that are thought to be in the running, Unsworth doesn’t have any Championship experience and that may be favoured at the end of the day.

It would be a surprise if he were to land this job, but there could be others out there for him a few months into the 2022-23 season.