48 apps for Fulham: What’s Fernando Amorebieta up to these days?

Fernando Amorebieta made 48 appearances for Fulham between 2013 and 2016.

The now 34-year-old joined Fulham from Atletico Bilbao in April 2013. He’d been a mainstay in the Bilbao side for several years but was released following the expiration of his contract, and joined a Fulham side who’d just achieved a 9th-place finish under Martin Jol.

Though in Amorebieta’s first season with the club, Fulham were relegated. They finished 19th under Felix Magath – their third manager of the season – and Amorebieta went on-loan to Middlesbrough the following campaign.

He did so again the year after but was recalled midway through. The following summer he left Fulham after a subdued three-year stint to join Sporting Gijon.

The Venezuelan spent a season there before a season at Argentinian side Independiente, before linking up with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno last year.

During his Fulham career, he never really sprung up any surprises – he was a fairly mediocre player who was used on occasion, and after a few tough seasons in the Championship he decided he’d had enough of English football.

Now in his native South America, and in his second season with Porteno, Amorebieta is still making the odd appearance, and he remains prone to a red card – he picked up one in each of his seasons at Fulham, and picked up his career 13th in the last campaign with Porteno.

A fairly uninspiring player, but one that Fulham fans will remember.