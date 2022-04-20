48.8% dribbling success: Should Fulham pursue this Arsenal player in the transfer window?

Spending his youth career thus far within Arsenal’s academy, there certainly appears to be a lot of excitement around Folarin Balogun’s name.

The 20-year-old netted 13 goals in 11 Premier League 2 outings during the first half of the season, with a loan move to Championship play-off-chasers Middlesbrough being sanctioned in January.

Appearing 16 times for Boro since making his move north, the young forward has netted three times in the Championship, providing a further three assists.

Balogun, who started Arsenal’s first game of the Premier League season, has started eight of his 16 appearances since making the move to Teesside, with Chris Wilder possessing strong options in forward areas.

Starting just one of Boro’s last four matches, the Championship outfit are without a goal in those four games.

Interestingly, already promoted Fulham are interested in bringing Balogun to Craven Cottage, with the young forward being one of six names that the Daily Mail Plus have linked with a summer move to the London club.

The report states that this is likely to be a loan move, if anything does come to fruition.

Here, we use Wyscout to take a look to see if the numbers justify a potential move to Fulham…

Attacking analysis

Possessing an expected goals figure of 0.52 per 90 minutes, Balogun has bizarrely scored at a rate of 0.52 goals per game, meeting his expected goals.

Proving to be most effective when in the area, Balogun has averaged 4.98 touches in the penalty area, whilst he is also an excellent ball carrier and averages over 1.42 progressive runs per 90 – impressive for a central striker.

Still improving physically, Balogun has a success rate of winning 28.3% of his offensive duels this season for Boro, whilst his dribbling success rate stands at 48.8%.

Defensive and passing assessment

Being a forward with electric pace and a knack for scoring goals, Wilder wants Balogun in attacking positions and operating as high up the pitch as possible.

As a result, his numbers are very low when it comes to defensive duels, clearances and losses in his own half.

Interestingly, he has averaged 1.04 interceptions per 90, a figure that is surprisingly low, given how much he harries defenders at the back.

Balogun has underperformed his expected assists this season, recording 0.08 assists per match from a 0.14 expected assists number.

Proving to be a trusted member in possession, Balogun’s pass percentage stands at 80.3% – a good figure for a striker.