48.09 passes attempted per 90: The player that Mick Beale’s replacement at QPR will quickly come to love

The search for Mick Beale’s replacement at QPR is on.

The 42-year-old’s controversial move from Loftus Road to Rangers, which came just weeks after he turned down a move to Wolves and spoke of his loyalty to the Championship club, means that the R’s are searching for a new manager for the second time this year.

It remains to be seen where the W12 outfit will turn, with a host of names already linked, but whoever replaces Beale will be inheriting a squad packed with talent.

The Hoops moved back into the play-off places on Saturday courtesy of Millwall’s heavy defeat to Sunderland and certainly have the players to continue their promotion push when the full schedule restarts this weekend.

It’s usually attacking duo Ilias Chair and Chris Willock that take the headlines but lots has also been said about the strength in depth that the R’s now boast at centre-back, with Jake Clarke-Salter, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, and Leon Balogun all available, while loanees like Tim Iroegbunam and Ethan Laird have caught the eye as well this term.

One player that doesn’t always get the credit he deserves is defensive midfielder Sam Field but he is someone that Beale’s permanent replacement, whoever they may be, will quickly come to love.

The 24-year-old has become a constant presence for the R’s over the past 13 months – not missing a single Championship game since midway through November 2021 – and allows the players around him the chance to flourish.

The role of a disciplined defensive midfielder like Field is not usually particularly glamourous but just as you’ll hear the teammates of the likes of England’s Declan Rice and Brazil’s Casemiro heap praise on their importance at the 2022 World Cup, his influence is not lost on the players around him.

Under Beale, the West Bromwich Albion academy product played as the deepest of three midfielders – protecting the back four, breaking up opposition attacks, and helping to offer some control with his calm distribution.

While he’s happy to get involved in the physical side of the game and put his body on the line – featuring in the top 25% of Championship midfielders in terms of average tackles, blocks, and aerial duels won per 90 this season (FBREF) – it’s his reading of play that really stands out as Field features in the top 4% of midfielders in the English second tier in terms of interceptions and the top 2% of clearances.

Those defensive contributions are vital in allowing his midfield colleagues like Luke Amos, Stefan Johansen, and Iroegbunam the freedom to focus their attention on going the other way.

Field’s quality in possession should not be overlooked either, which is important given he averages the fourth most passes per 90 of any R’s player (Whoscored) behind three of their centre-backs.

He is capable of picking out progressive passes when they are available, as his 3.09 per 90 show (FBREF), but his role is more about facilitating the more creative players in the side and looking after possession – with his 81.3% pass completion evidence that he’s done that well.

Working with Chair and Willock may be one of the factors that draws in Beale’s permanent replacement but they will quickly come to appreciate just how important Field is to this R’s side.