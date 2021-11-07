Cardiff City continue to be interested in making a move to appoint Wales caretaker manager Rob Page as their replacement for Mick McCarthy, according to The Sun.

The Bluebirds have been taking their time over their next permanent managerial appointment following their decision to part ways with McCarthy.

They are thought to still be drawing up their shortlist of candidates who could come in and take the club forwards.

Steve Morison has been in caretaker charge during the last three games and he managed to pick up his first win in that role on Saturday as they Huddersfield Town at the Cardiff City Stadium.

That has seen Morison pick up four points from nine available in his three matches in charge.

According to the latest report from The Sun, Cardiff’s hierarchy are eyeing Page as the potential successor to McCarthy, but they are having to wait before making a move with him still in caretaker charge of Wales.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Cardiff City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Aaron Ramsey moved from Cardiff City to Arsenal in which year? 2007 2008 2009 2010

It is thought that should Wales’ hopes of qualification for the World Cup end in their next two matches during the international break then that could open the door for the Bluebirds to make their move for Page.

The Verdict

This would be a brave appointment from Cardiff because Page does not have any experience managing in the Championship.

However, he has had a lot of club management experience during his time with Port Vale and then his spell in charge at Northampton Town.

Page has done a good job in his caretaker spell in charge of Wales and he did lead them to the knockout rounds of last summer’s European Championship.

That has somewhat elevated his managerial pedigree and Cardiff might be the club to offer him a route back into club management after his spell with the Welsh national team.

It would be a major task for Page to turn Cardiff around, but Morison has already somewhat got that ball rolling.

Therefore, the 47-year-old would inherit a side in a slightly more positive frame of mind than they were a few weeks ago.