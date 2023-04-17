Blackpool gave their hopes of staying in the Championship a boost at the weekend as they beat rivals Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Star man Jerry Yates got the only goal of the game, scoring in the second minute after returning to the matchday squad after missing the Easter weekend through a hamstring injury.

The Latics were their own undoing, with a misplaced pass from Omar Rekik being picked up by Keshi Anderson, who put Yates through on goal, and the striker netted home his 14th goal of the season.

Where does that leave Blackpool in the Championship standings?

That win for the Seasiders means Blackpool still remain in the relegation zone, on 38 points, now four behind Reading and Cardiff City, while five behind QPR and Huddersfield Town.

The win over Wigan ended a four-game winless run and was the first victory under interim boss Stephen Dobbie.

The Seasiders still have it all to do in terms of surviving in the Championship this season, and with four games remaining, Blackpool probably need to pick up another eight or nine points to have any chance of beating the drop.

They welcome West Bromwich Albion to Bloomfield Road on Tuesday evening before travelling to Birmingham City at the weekend. Then they face Millwall at home before their final game of the season against Norwich City, two teams still fighting for a play-off place.

Who has been linked with the Blackpool managerial vacancy?

It has been a poor season for Blackpool this campaign and now with relegation looking likely there will be an uncertainty of where to turn to next for their next managerial appointment.

There will be plenty of names linked with the vacant role and managers that are likely to be unemployed. It was reported by Alan Nixon over the weekend that former boss Neil Critchley was being considered by the club, as he still has admirers.

While Nixon also added that former Blackpool captain Charlie Adam is under consideration as well as Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens.

Who should Blackpool appoint as manager?

It makes sense for Blackpool to be linked with a return for Critchley, as he did a great job at Bloomfield Road in his first spell at the club and is currently out of work. While it is no surprise that Wellens is attracting interest considering the job he has done at Orient this season and it not being the first time he has gotten a team promoted out of League Two.

However, despite these factors, there is another EFL manager that Blackpool should be considering, and that is Stockport County’s Dave Challinor.

Challinor has been at Stockport since November 2021, after leaving Hartlepool United in League Two to drop back into the National League.

The 47-year-old was an instant hit, securing Stockport’s return to the English Football League at the first attempt and making it back-to-back promotions from the National League to League Two.

Now in League Two, Challinor has not only guided Stockport to safety in his first season, but he has the side within touching distance of a possible automatic spot in League One.

County currently sits fourth in the table on 71 points, just two points off third-place Stevenage and three behind second-place Northampton Town. At the very least, Stockport County look nailed on for a play-off spot this campaign.

Challinor is a possession-based manager who likes to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, utilising the ability to have two strikers up front and centre-backs that join in with the attack.

Would Challinor be a good appointment for Blackpool?

Challinor hasn’t got any managerial experience of managing in the Championship or League One, but considering what he has done in the last few years at Hartlepool and Stockport, and even before that at AFC Fylde, he seems to be a manager that is on the rise.

It seems that clubs are now taking an interest in what managers are doing further down the football pyramid, and this is something that Blackpool need to do next.

There is always a doubt when you return to a former manager, as things don’t always go according to plan the second time around, as was the case with Michael Appleton. While Adam doesn’t have much experience in coaching, at least not at this level.

Therefore, managers like Challinor and Wellens should be looked at by Blackpool, as they are probably a club that is in a bit of transition.

Challinor would bring with him a winning mentality and seems to be a manager who has proven to get the best out of the players that are at his disposal.

Obviously, it is unclear what league Blackpool will be in next season, but with it looking likely that they will be in League One, it could be a smart move by them to try to appoint Challinor, considering the fine work he has been doing at Stockport.