47-year-old provides update on potential managerial move to Rotherham United

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst has revealed there’s been no contact from Rotherham United regarding their managerial vacancy at this stage, speaking to BBC Radio Humberside.

The Mariners have made an excellent start to life back in League Two following their promotion from the National League earlier this year, losing just one league game so far this season and sitting in eighth position.

This progress won’t have gone unnoticed by many, especially with Hurst earning the opportunity to take charge of then-Championship side Ipswich Town earlier in his managerial career after impressing with Shrewsbury Town.

He could potentially be set for a return to the second tier with the Millers following Paul Warne’s official departure from the New York Stadium yesterday, with a replacement ideally needed before the end of the international break.

Hurst, who is a fondly remembered figure in South Yorkshire as someone who made hundreds of appearances for the club, is an obvious candidate for the top job considering his links with the Millers.

However, the 47-year-old has moved to reassure supporters that a move away from Blundell Park isn’t imminent yet, with Grimsby looking set to keep one of their key figures at the club at this stage.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside (via Derbyshire Live), he said: “I have had quite a few messages from friends and people in football, but that’s all it is.

“I am very focused on Swindon, I think it is going to be our toughest test of the season to date. I am here and happy (at Grimsby) and that’s important to me.

“My focus is there and it is very hypothetical and there’s certainly no contact that he been made. So people can just relax.”

The Verdict:

Considering Hurst wasn’t exactly a success during his time in the second tier with the Tractor Boys, it would be a gamble if the Millers did take a chance on him, even if he is a talented manager.

Taking a chance on him in League One would have made more sense because it would’ve only been one step up the football pyramid – but the second tier is a different beast and the 47-year-old was managing in the fifth tier last season.

Although he has done well as a manager at multiple clubs, you just feel someone with more experience in the top two leagues may be needed to give the Millers the best chance of remaining afloat in their current division this term.

Neil Warnock could come in and do a job at most EFL clubs – but he would be particularly useful at the New York Stadium considering the previous impact he had there and his ability to stabilise teams.

An experienced, calming figure following such a high-profile departure is just what Rotherham need – and you just feel Hurst needs more time to work his way up the ladder before taking on a job of this magnitude.