47-year-old EFL boss on Luton Town radar as potential Nathan Jones replacement

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has emerged as a contender for the Luton Town vacancy, according to Football Insider.

The Hatters lost their own boss in the form of Nathan Jones last week, with the Welshman opting to up sticks to Premier League outfit Southampton.

And 47-year-old Brady is being looked at as one of the likely potential replacements by the Town hierarchy for Jones due to the work he has done with the Cobblers.

The Australian’s playing career was most notable for a four-year stint with Rushden & Diamonds between 1998 and 2002 as they made it to the Football League, and then in 2009 he became player-manager of Brackley Town.

After coaching the club at youth level for five years, Brady became Northampton’s first-team manager in February 2021 following Keith Curle’s departure, and despite his time in interim charge resulting in relegation to League Two, he became the permanent manager at Sixfields.

Brady has managed 98 matches in all competitions during his time at the club, winning 40 of them, and currently his side sit third in the League Two table.

The Verdict

Brady is very early into his career of being an EFL manager, but he has shown some promising signs.

He may not perhaps have the most fashionable of profiles, but Brady has shown he has been able to mix it up with different tactical styles during his time at the Cobblers.

They were in the promotion mix last season before faltering in the play-offs and currently they are in the automatic promotion spots of League Two, so he’s clearly doing something right to be noticed.

Luton fans would perhaps consider some of the other named candidates ahead of him, but Brady wouldn’t be the worst selection in the world to be Jones’ replacement.