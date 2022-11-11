47-year-old added to Luton Town managerial shortlist

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is currently under consideration at Luton Town as they look to find a successor for Nathan Jones, according to a report from The Scotsman.

Jones sealed his departure to Premier League outfit Southampton yesterday, leaving the Hatters in need of a new man to take charge following the World Cup break, with Mick Harford confirmed to be in caretaker charge for their last game this weekend before the international tournament.

This will give the hierarchy at Kenilworth Road the opportunity to weigh up their options, with former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley and current Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner believed to be on the Bedfordshire outfit’s radar at this stage.

Quiz: Which British club did Luton Town sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall? Sutton United Watford Dulwich Hamlet Leicester City

However, Robinson is also believed to be firmly in the race, with the Hatters considering him as a potential successor for Graeme Jones back in 2020 before deciding to bring back the man who has just sealed his switch to St Mary’s.

Robinson currently sits in eighth position with his current team and is on course to keep them afloat in the Scottish Premiership at this point, with just two points separating them and third-placed Aberdeen.

Luton, meanwhile, are currently in ninth place but still in a good position to push for the play-offs again despite their defeat against Stoke City in midweek.

The Verdict:

He didn’t enjoy the most successful time at Oldham Athletic – but he guided Motherwell to multiple Scottish League Cup finals and that has to be commended considering the strength of Rangers and some other sides north of the border.

The 47-year-old has also done a decent job at his current club, although it’s currently unclear whether he would be able to get Luton punching above their weight.

In fairness to the Hatters, they should be fine regardless of who comes in because Jones has done well to build a decent squad with the likes of Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris both able to be real threats in the final third.

A decent amount of investment by the club in the summer allowed them to strengthen further, so there are no excuses for the new man not to guide Luton to a respectable league finish at the end of this term.

You have to look towards people like Critchley and Bonner – because they have worked miracles at Blackpool and Cambridge and you feel they may be a great fit at Kenilworth Road if given the opportunity to take the side forward.