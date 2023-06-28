There may be several issues for Reading to contend with off the pitch at the moment, but getting a new head coach in the form of Ruben Selles in through the door has to be a positive.

And it looks as though the Spaniard could be using his contacts to good effect as an exciting potential signing for the club, which would bolster their attack if a deal can be done, is believed to be training with the club in the early stages of pre-season.

According to Reading Chronicle journalist James Earnshaw, the Royals could potentially be about to make a splash as a well-known former international footballer is at the club's training ground ahead of a potential deal in the form of Theo Walcott.

Reading were close to signing Walcott last summer from Southampton as he was out of favour under then-manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, with Paul Ince claiming that the forward wanted to make the move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Ultimately, Reading could not make the finances work on a deal and Walcott ended up playing regularly for the Saints in the second half of the season, scoring twice in the Premier League under Reading's new boss Selles when he was in interim charge.

What is Theo Walcott's current situation?

Walcott will officially be a free agent in a couple of days time as he was not offered a new contract at Southampton following the end of the 2022-23 season.

That is despite playing a regular part for them in the final few months of the campaign and he showed signs that he could be an asset in the Championship when several big-hitters depart for other clubs - which is what you would imagine will happen over the next couple of months.

He is now free at the age of 34 to find a new club, and that could potentially be in League One with the Royals.

Is Theo Walcott a realistic signing for Reading?

Even though he definitely showed signs that he's still sharp enough for probably top-end Championship football earlier on in 2023, Reading could be an attractive move for a variety of reasons.

Walcott is likely to be a regular starter there and also he knows head coach Selles from his time at Southampton, so it would be somewhat familiar surroundings.

And having grown up in the Berkshire village of Compton, just some 15 miles away from Reading, it would provide a chance for Walcott to spend the final years of his career on the pitch closer to home, which can always be a selling point.