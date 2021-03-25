46-year-old lined up for move to Derby County after recent Manchester United departure

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt could be in line to join Derby County as part of Wayne Rooney’s coaching team according to The Sun.

Butt has recently quit his job as Manchester United’s head of first-team development, but could be about to find his next job relatively quickly.

It is claimed by The Sun that Butt didn’t see eye to eye with Manchester United’s new director of football John Murtough, which led to his departure from Old Trafford.

Derby have a vacancy available in their Under-23s team, with Gary Bowyer recently leaving the club in favour of a move to become Salford City’s new manager.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wished Butt well after his Old Trafford exit was confirmed, and insisted that he’s welcome back to the club.

“Nicky will always be a legend of Manchester United as a six-time Premier League winner and, of course, an integral part of our Treble-winning team.

“We are all going to miss him but Nicky knows he will always be welcome back.”

Derby face competition to strike an agreement with Butt though, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami also reportedly weighing up a move for him.

Derby are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on Luton Town, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Rams once again this term.

The Verdict:

I wouldn’t be surprised to see this move confirmed in the near future.

Butt will surely have his eyes set on another job already after stepping down from his position at Manchester United, and a move to Derby County could tempt him.

The Rams need an Under-23s manager after Gary Bowyer’s recent departure, and Butt could be the ideal person for the job after working with the Red Devils in a similar role at Old Trafford.

It’s a move that could work for all parties involved.