Leeds United have got one of their pressing issues sorted this summer - albeit temporarily - by appointing Nicky Hammond as Victor Orta's replacement as a football advisor, but now they really need to get a new head coach in the building.

Pre-season is not far away and the Whites are still yet to find their replacement for Sam Allardyce after his very short stint in charge, although the ownership situation at the club is perhaps not helping with that as 49ers Enterprises seek to buy out Andrea Radrizzani.

A whole host of names have been linked with the vacancy, some of which have already headed elsewhere or look likely to, with Brendan Rodgers being re-appointed at Celtic and Steven Gerrard looking set for a move to Saudi Arabia with Ettifaq FC.

Names such as Daniel Farke and Scott Parker remain in the running to be the next one to get a chance in the dugout at Elland Road, but a new name has emerged.

Patrick Vieira on Leeds United shortlist

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, one of the unmentioned names up to now on Leeds United's list of candidates to fill their head coach vacancy is that of Patrick Vieira.

The report claims that Leeds ideally want someone who has experience of managing in the Premier League and the Championship as well, and they don't particularly want to pay compensation for their next boss either.

And whilst Vieira has never taken charge of a Championship club before, he has racked up a couple of years in the top flight of English football with Crystal Palace.

Vieira of course was a legendary player for the likes of Arsenal, Inter Milan and Juventus and also racked up 107 caps for the France national team before hanging up his boots in 2011 and going into coaching.

What is Patrick Vieira's current situation?

Vieira is currently a free agent having lost his job with Palace in March after going 12 games without a win with the Eagles.

He had been in charge at Selhurst Park for nearly two years until his dismissal but only won 22 of his 74 matches as manager, giving him a win percentage of just 29.73%.

Before his time at Palace, Vieira managed OGC Nice in France as well as New York City in the MLS, with his first managerial job being with Manchester City's development squad.

He could now be heading to West Yorkshire as he is on Leeds' radar, although whether he is actually near the top of the list remains to be seen.