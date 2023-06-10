Leeds United are on the verge of ushering in a new era at Elland Road with the takeover from 49ers Enterprises set to take place.

The business arm of NFL franchise San Fransisco 49ers have been 44 per cent minority owners at the Whites for a number of years, but with majority stakeholder Andrea Radrizzani wanting a way out, he is set to sell his 56 per cent share to the American based consortium.

They have plenty to sort out when appointed this summer as a new sporting director is needed to replace Victor Orta and there will be a turnover of players, with several key names linked with moves away.

There is also the task of bringing in a new head coach following Sam Allardyce's short stint at the club, and a new name that has emerged on that particular shortlist among the likes of Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan is Daniel Farke.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, the 46-year-old German is the newest name under consideration by 49ers Enterprises as they look to install Allardyce's replacement as soon as possible.

Who is Daniel Farke?

Farke is a name that will be known to Leeds fans for his time at Norwich City.

Before he arrived in England though, Farke was a low-level striker in German football before moving into coaching with SV Lippstadt, managing them for six years before taking on the role of Borussia Dortmund's reserve team manager.

It was his work at Dortmund that caught the attention of Norwich, who brought him to England in 2017 and whilst his gegenpressing style didn't bring immediate success, but he was able to win the Championship on two separate occasions with the Canaries in 2019 and 2021.

Farke was dismissed by the Norfolk outfit in 2021 and in January 2022 he was appointed at Russian side Krasnodar, but did not manage a single match before departing two months later due to the circumstances of the war with Ukraine.

Instead, he was given the chance to manage in the Bundesliga in his home nation as Borussia Monchengladbach appointed him last summer, and in his first full season he finished 10th out of 18 teams.

What is Daniel Farke's current situation?

Perhaps surprisingly, Farke is now a free agent having been sacked by Monchengladbach last week.

Farke did sign a multi-year contract with the club but they have decided to go in a different direction for the 2023-24 season.

Would Daniel Farke be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Farke has experience of winning promotion from the Championship and having managed in the Premier League and Bundesliga before, he would be a fantastic appointment at Elland Road.

Of course there will be reservations if Leeds do get back to the Premier League though as Farke has never been able to perform too well with Norwich there, but that is perhaps due to a lack of backing.

If appointed, Farke should have a squad capable of winning promotion at the first time of asking and it would have been foolish of Leeds to not consider him at all now he is a free agent.