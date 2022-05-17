46-year-old emerges as candidate for Salford City vacancy

Michael Appleton is the leading contender to become Salford City‘s next manager, according to Football Insider.

The Ammies are on the hunt for their fourth permanent manager in less than two years following Tuesday afternoon’s sacking of Gary Bowyer after just over a year in charge at the Peninsula Stadium.

Bowyer replaced previous boss Richie Wellens in March 2021 after he lasted just four months in the role, but the 50-year-old was unable to guide Salford into the League Two play-offs in 2021-22, finishing in 11th position.

Attentions have now seemingly turned towards Appleton, who is currently out of work following his departure from Lincoln City following the conclusion of the 2021-22 League One season.

Appleton has been a manager at Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and the Imps, as well as an assistant coach at both West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City, and led Lincoln to within 90 minutes of the Championship in 2021 before losing out to Blackpool in the play-off final at Wembley.

He is also an ex-Manchester United player and featured alongside Salford co-owners Gary Neville and Paul Scholes in a League Cup game for the Red Devils in 1996 against Swindon Town – one of only two senior appearances Appleton ever made for United.

The Verdict

Appleton really does tick a lot of boxes from what you want as a manager at League Two level.

It’s not been long since he was being touted for Championship jobs, so a switch to the Ammies would be a step down from what he’s used to.

But he will be well-known to the owners having been a former team-mate, but it’s his managerial and coaching skills that are the most important factor and he has both in abundance.

Appleton tends to get the best out of young players wherever he’s been recently – including talented loanees like Brennan Johnson when he was at Lincoln – and that could be a very desirable trait in his skill-set that the Salford hierarchy are looking for.