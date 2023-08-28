Highlights Lee Bowyer is a candidate for the Charlton Athletic vacancy.

Lee Bowyer has emerged as an early contender for the Charlton Athletic vacancy, according to Darren Witcoop.

This comes following Dean Holden's departure from The Valley last night, with the ex-Bristol City boss being sacked following just five league games in charge.

Coming into the 2023/24 campaign, there was optimism that this season could be a bright one for the London-based outfit.

They have recruited well, bringing in Harry Isted who shone at Barnsley last season, the previously in-demand Lloyd Jones, talisman Alfie May, the talented Terry Taylor and former Blackburn Rovers man Tayo Edun, with all arriving on permanent deals.

Panutche Camara and Chem Campbell, meanwhile, have joined on loan and Camara could be a particularly good signing considering how talented he is.

How have Charlton Athletic started the 2023/24 campaign?

They managed to get off to a good start to the season by securing a solid 1-0 win over Leyton Orient on the opening day - but they have lost five consecutive games since then.

Not only have they suffered defeats against Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Oxford United, but they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Newport County.

Hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, the Addicks' board have made the decision to sack him already, with Bowyer now in the frame to be his successor.

What is Lee Bowyer's stance on a return to Charlton Athletic?

Bowyer has been out of work since his dismissal last summer.

His sacking came at a strange time, but it's a decision that has arguably paid dividends for Blues with successor John Eustace doing reasonably well since taking over at St Andrew's.

They may not have achieved a superb league finish last season, but Eustace did well in the circumstances and has enjoyed an excellent start to this term under new ownership.

Eustace's predecessor hasn't been able to get back into work despite being linked with jobs - but he could potentially secure a return to The Valley after enjoying a reasonably successful time there.

He is reported to be open to a return to the English capital - and that isn't a massive shock for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, he already knows the club having worked there before and secondly, he has been out of work for quite a while and will surely want to take on a new job sooner rather than later if he wants to make it in management.

He's still reasonably young - but he may not get another good manager's job if he doesn't get back into the game soon.

Should Charlton Athletic appoint Lee Bowyer?

He may be a good candidate - but some will question whether he should return.

However, he has enjoyed success with the club before and is probably a safe pair of hands at this point.

They need a coach who can get them to fulfil their potential because they have plenty of excellent and gifted players at their disposal.

Bowyer may not have enjoyed the best time at Birmingham - but he wasn't exactly in the best environment to thrive there under Blues' previous ownership.

And it would be good for him if he's given a chance to prove his worth at The Valley again. He's certainly a candidate worth considering - but it could be argued that Holden shouldn't have been sacked.

He barely had any time to turn things around before he was axed.