46 shots on target: A detailed look at West Brom’s reported transfer target

West Bromwich Albion have had a brilliant season to date, and it looks as though they’ll be heading to the Premier League come the end of this campaign.

The Baggies sit in second place in the Championship table, but are six points ahead of third placed Fulham with just nine games left to play of the current season.

If they are to be promoted to the top-flight then one position that Slaven Bilic and his side must be looking at is the striker role.

Charlie Austin has been inconsistent, Kenneth Zohore can’t get in the side and Hal Robson-Kanu’s form seems to come in patches and he hasn’t shown he’s a reliable source of goals.

In the past couple of days, West Brom have been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant. The 22-year-old forward is showing he can be prolific at this level after joining the Terriers last January when they were in the top-flight.

He’s been an important player for Huddersfield in this campaign, as they look to try and stay up after what was an awful start to the season. Grant has scored 16 goals for Danny Cowley’s side and is seemingly the go to man in the team, and he’s proved it in crucial games such as in the 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Grant also has four assists which shows he doesn’t necessarily have to be the man with the end product, but that he can also create chances for his team-mates.

He’s attempted 96 shots in this current campaign, which is a staggering amount yet what is even more remarkable is that he’s been able to get almost half of them on target which is a very good percentage for a forward who’s playing Championship football.

That strike rate is something that clubs strive for, and as he’s still young it’s no wonder that sides such as West Brom and Aston Villa are so interested in bringing him to their clubs.

He’s been a mainstay in the side playing over 3000 minutes in the league which will have only strengthened his development as a player, and his attacking intent has been shown through the amount of touches he’s taken in the box, 120.

It’s a sign of a predator, and a sign that the player could well have a big future ahead of himself in the game, if West Brom were to get him in then it would be a good signing, not just for now but for the future as well.