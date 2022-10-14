£46.06m: How does Blackburn Rovers’ squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Blackburn Rovers sit seventh in the Championship table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures that pitches them up against lowly Middlesbrough.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have the record of seven wins and seven defeats from their 14 fixtures so far.

Heading into this weekend, the table tells you there should be a chance for Blackburn to pick up another win against Middlesbrough, who sit 21st in the table after a poor start.

Boro’s position in the table is quite a surprising one, particularly given the squad available at the Riverside Stadium. As per transfermarkt, their squad is valued at £60.98m, the sixth highest in the Championship right now.

Blackburn are slightly below them in that particular table with a market value of £46.06m, pushed well north by Ben Brereton Diaz’s £14.40m valuation. That’s the eighth highest of any club in the Championship, perhaps reflecting in the current league position.

The trend ahead of Blackburn is that six of the seven clubs have played in the Premier League for at least a season since 2016/17: Watford (£101.03m), Norwich City, Sheffield United, Burnley, West Brom and Boro.

Hull City (£49.14m) are the other side narrowly ahead of Blackburn. That pair are ‘best of the rest’ in terms of the aforementioned six have a market value north of £60m. Between Hull in seventh and Bristol City in seventeenth, only £16.69m separate the clubs.

Reading FC, Huddersfield Town Coventry City, Luton Town and Blackpool sit below that, with their respective values ranging between £29.93m and £21.60m. Propping up the table is Wigan Athletic (£16.83m) and Rotherham United (14.31m), two clubs promoted out of League One last year.

Clubs like Reading, who sit fifth right now, are outperforming what their market value suggests. West Brom, like Boro, aren’t quite performing how you might expect their squad to.

Blackburn, though, are amongst the clubs in the region of the table you might expect to find them. A touch more consistency and, who knows, they could be on the cusp of a very competitive campaign.