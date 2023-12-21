Highlights Peterborough United will demand at least £4.5 million for defender Ronnie Edwards in the January transfer window, plus more in add-ons.

Premier League and Championship clubs, as well as a German club and a Belgian side, are interested in Edwards.

The likes of West Ham, Rangers and Everton have all been previously linked with a move for the England youth international.

Peterborough United are set to demand a significant seven-figure fee for defender Ronnie Edwards during the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Sun which claims it will take a fee of at least £4.5 million to prise the young defender away from Posh next month.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the League One side could demand nearly that initial fee again in add-ons.

Everton, Rangers and West Ham circle Ronnie Edwards

The report claims that clubs in the Premier League and Championship are keen on Edwards currently, as well as one German club, and a side in Belgium.

We know that previously West Ham United have shown interest in Edwards, with the Hammers seeing a bid rejected for the young defender during the summer.

This update comes amid several top clubs having shown an interest or made bids for Edwards previously.

West Ham United, for example, saw a 'totally unacceptable' bid rejected in the summer, according to Posh director of football Barry Fry.

Rangers are another side that were credited with an interest in the summer, although once again, Peterborough United chairman Barry Fry doubted that the Scottish club could afford the England youth international.

The above report in The Sun also reveals that Everton are one of the sides watching Edwards ahead of the next month's window.

Ronnie Edwards' 2023/24 season

Despite it being expected that he would depart in the summer, Ronnie Edwards remained at Peterborough and is again having a strong campaign for the club.

So far, the 20-year-old has featured in all 21 of the club's League One matches.

Ronnie Edwards' 2023/24 League One stats so far, as per Sofascore Statistic Number Clean Sheets 9 Interceptions per game 1 Tackles per game 1 Balls recovered per game 5 Dribbled past per game 0.3 Clearances per game 4.5 Errors leading to shots 0 Errors leading to goals 0 Sofascore average rating 7.31

Posh currently sit second in the third tier and are currently challenging for a Championship return, aided by Edwards' performances at the back.

Edwards has also featured regularly recently for the England Under-20 side, captaining the young Three Lions in matches against Portugal, Italy and Germany this season.

Will Ronnie Edwards leave Peterborough?

With several sides interested and the club reportedly bracing for bids, it does seem as though there is a strong chance this will be the window that sees Edwards depart Peterborough United.

However, that thought was also true in the summer, so it is by no means guaranteed.

Related Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris stance revealed as Bristol Rovers circle Jonson Clarke-Harris agreed a deal to sign for Bristol Rovers last summer but remained at Peterborough United

Given Posh's success in League One so far this campaign, were Edwards to remain until the summer it would certainly not be a disaster, as he would only have to wait a few months before big clubs came in for him once again.

It will certainly be interesting to see what bids, if any, materialise next month.