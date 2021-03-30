How is Tiago Silva getting on since leaving Nottingham Forest?

The departure of Tiago Silva was one that left many Nottingham Forest fans feeling disappointed in the summer.

The midfielder established himself as a key player under Sabri Lamouchi last season, after arriving from Feirense on a two-year deal in the summer.

Silva went on to make 47 appearances in all competitions last season – 44 appearances in the Championship – scoring four goals and registering four assists.

But after asking to leave the club in the summer, Silva sealed a move to Evangelos Marinakis’ other club, Olympiacos.

Cafu arrived in the opposite direction, and he has improved under Chris Hughton as time has gone by. But what about Silva? How he is getting on in Greece?

The 27-year-old has made a total of 16 appearances for Olympiacos this season, with 12 of those coming in the Greek Super League.

Of those 12 league appearances, only four have been starts, with the midfielder coming on as a substitute on eight occasions. He has been an unused substitute seven times.

Silva was also unable to feature in any of Olympiacos six Champions League group stage matches through muscle injuries.

The midfielder is yet to find the net in a Olympiacos shirt, but he has registered two assists in all competitions.

Part of Silva’s thinking to join Olympiacos will have been for a change of culture and lifestyle, which may all be well and good.

But for footballing reasons, this move has failed to pay off. He’s failed to earn regular game time, and his performances since leaving Forest have dipped.