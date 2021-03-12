All the fresh Nottingham Forest team news ahead of Reading, what will the Reds XI look like tomorrow?

Nottingham Forest will be keen to return to winning ways tomorrow afternoon as they face Reading at the City Ground.

The Reds will be looking to respond after falling to two successive 1-0 defeats last week, losing to Luton Town at home and Watford at Vicarage Road.

Having scored only three goals in their last seven games, Forest will be looking to improve in the final third and take the game to Reading this weekend, with the Royals looking to add another three points to their ever-growing tally.

This weekend promises to be another tough test for Forest, and after taking on Reading, they will face the likes of Norwich City, Brentford and Cardiff in quick succession.

Chris Hughton, then, will be keen to have a number of players available in order to be able to manage the hectic schedule.

The good news is that Fouad Bachirou is the only player on the treatment table, with Scott McKenna and Harry Arter both in contention to return this weekend.

McKenna and Arter have endured difficult spells with injury this term, but the pair have done enough in training to be considered this weekend.

Lewis Grabban is also back in training after overcoming a hamstring problem, and he will be keen to add more goal threat to the side which is desperately lacking at the moment.

It remains to be seen whether Hughton looks to make a few changes in personnel going forward this weekend.

The defence should stay the same, but with Cafu, Ryan Yates and James Garner fighting for two spots in midfield, there is plenty of competition for places.

Probable Forest XI: Samba; Christie, Worrall, Figueiredo, Ribeiro; Yates, Garner; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Ameobi; Murray.