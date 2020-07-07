45-year-old throws his hat in the ring for Birmingham City job

Birmingham City are looking for a new manager for next season with Pep Clotet bowing out and it is anyone’s guess who it could be at the moment.

One man that is apparently keen on joining the St Andrew’s based side, though, is former Liverpool and Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler.

The Reds legend was a goal-scoring machine at the peak of his career in his Premier League days and has since managed Brisbane Roar in Australia, where he did a good job.

In terms of managing in England and the Championship, though, he is obviously inexperienced and that is something the Blues will have to weigh up as fans will want someone to come in that can help them go for the play-offs next year:

BirminghamLive has been told Fowler is keen on #BCFC jobhttps://t.co/TGsXgyCTrD — Birmingham City News (@BCFC_News) July 7, 2020

The Verdict

Fowler did a good job in Australia but managing in the Championship is a different kettle of fish and this would be a gamble, it must be said.

Of course, we’ve seen Premier League greats like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard get into jobs recently, whilst Sol Campbell has also experienced managerial life in the EFL, so he’d not be something completely unseen before in that sense.

However, it remains to be seen what he could there, and Blues might hope for someone more experienced to come in.