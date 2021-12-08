45-year-old opens up on surprise Derby County summer departure

Former Derby County coach Shay Given has revealed that he left the club because they weren’t in a position to offer him a new contract.

The ex-Newcastle United stopper initially joined the Rams back in 2018, as a goalkeeping coach as part of Frank Lampard’s backroom team. And, he stayed under Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney, with Given having a more prominent role under the current boss.

Therefore, it was a slight surprise when it was revealed he had departed ahead of the current campaign.

However, speaking at a Ladbrokes event, as quoted by Derbyshire Live, the 45-year-old stated that his exit was purely down to the difficult financial situation Derby found themselves in.

“I left my role at Derby in the summer because my contract was up and they couldn’t give me a new one because of their financial problems. It’s a real shame because there are some great people at the football club, and you can only hope they can get back to where they used to be.”

Those problems have caught up with the East Midlands outfit this season, as they have entered administration and have had 21 points deducted, which means relegation to League One is inevitable.

The verdict

This is just another example of the difficulties that Rooney faced going into this season as he clearly wanted to keep Given but it couldn’t happen.

Of course, in the bigger picture, there were far more significant problems facing Derby but Rooney and the squad have been handicapped all season with various different things.

Now, it’s about getting a new owner in, which will hopefully allow the club to look forward to a bright future, even if they will have to start in League One.

