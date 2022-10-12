45-year-old manager breaks silence on links to Hull City vacancy

Portuguese coach Bruno Baltazar has quashed any links that have emerged with the Hull City managerial vacancy, admitting that he’s had zero contact with the Tigers hierarchy regarding the role.

Acun Ilicali sacked Shota Arveladze from his position as head coach at the MKM Stadium almost three weeks ago, with caretaker boss Andy Dawson still in charge of proceedings.

Former City left-back Dawson has lost two out of his three matches as interim manager, the latest coming in a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon, perhaps strengthening the need for a new permanent face to enter the building.

Ex-Olympaicos manager Pedro Martins was in talks for the job, but an agreement was unable to be reached, pushing Ilicali back to square one in his search.

One name that was linked in the early days of the vacancy was Baltazar, who A Bola (via Sport Witness) claimed was admired by the Hull hierarchy for the work he is doing at Rochester New York, who play in the MLS Next Pro league – which consists of Baltazar’s side and 20 reserve Major League Soccer teams – and are part-owned by Jamie Vardy.

However, the 45-year-old has now appeared to pour cold water on any such speculation regarding the job in East Riding of Yorkshire.

“So far, no one has contacted me,” Baltazar told A Bola.

“I’m honoured to be one of the hypotheses, of course.

“It’s true that I have experience of English football at Nottingham Forest, but for now they are baseless rumours.”

The Verdict

Baltazar’s name seemed to quietly fade into the background when the talks with Pedro Martins emerged, but following that particular breakdown, it has re-emerged.

It would be a bit of a downgrade though to be pursuing someone with the credentials of Martins to then going for someone like Baltazar, who has not done much at all.

One plus point of a potential Baltazar appointment though is that he would almost certainly be guaranteed a work permit, having worked in England before as Sabri Lamouchi’s assistant at Nottingham Forest.

But as of now, it doesn’t appear that he is a serious contender despite initial links and he has no experience of being a manager in the EFL either, which is slightly off-putting.