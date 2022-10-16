45.54m: How does Stoke City’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

After an average 14th place finish in the Championship last season, Stoke City were keen to rebuild their squad this season in the hope that they could push further up the table.

The Potters made plenty of new signings over the summer transfer window. However, many were free transfers or loan deals rather than them paying outright for new recruits.

Admittedly, their vast number of signings didn’t seem to be paying off at the start of the season which led to the dismissal of manager Michael O’Neill.

Alex Neil was appointed as his replacement and although his start to life with Stoke has been a bit inconsistent, two consecutive wins has not seen them rise to 12th in the league.

There is plenty of work to do but the Potters don’t look to be a lost cause this season.

With that in mind, here we look at how Stoke’s market value compares to the rest of the Championship using Transfermarkt.

Out of the 24th teams in the second tier, Stoke’s market value is £45.54million putting them fairly high up at ninth in the rankings.

The only teams above the Potters are Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Burnley, Sheffield United, Norwich City and Watford.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Stoke City flops from over the years?

1 of 25 When did Stoke City sign Saido Berahino? 2017 2015 2014 2019

Whilst Stoke have climbed the table a bit in recent weeks, given their form this season it is surprising to see them as far up the table as they are, especially as teams such as Luton and Reading are sitting above them in the table.

When you look at this at face value, it’s hard to not feel as though Stoke are underachieving this season although it does seem as though Alex Neil could be on his way to fixing that this season.

However, it is worth remembering that Stoke have a massive squad just in terms of numbers this season and so as a result, their squad value is bound to be higher than certain teams with more people contributing to the overall total.

When you look at the summer business done, it’s not as though the Potters spent a ridiculous amount of money although they did sign a massive number of players.

It will be interesting to see how Neil goes with the side this season but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him let a number of the signings go in the summer suggesting that mass signings won’t always equate to success as Stoke had hoped.