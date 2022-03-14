45.4 touches per game: Could this Portsmouth loanee be in for a bright future at Man City?

Portsmouth will be aiming to build upon the point that they earned during their recent showdown with Ipswich Town when they face Plymouth Argyle in League One tomorrow.

Pompey managed to produce an assured defensive display against the Tractor Boys as they prevented their opponents from scoring at Portman Road last weekend.

Currently 10th in the third-tier standings, Portsmouth will move to within four points of Plymouth if they beat Steven Schumacher’s side on Tuesday.

One of the individuals who is expected to feature in this clash is goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Since joining Pompey on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City last year, the 20-year-old has emerged as a key player for the club.

Set to return to the Etihad Stadium in May, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bazunu.

Here, using statistics gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at how the keeper has been performing for Portsmouth whilst assessing whether he potentially has what it takes to compete at the highest level…

Since being forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for Pompey’s opening league game of the season, Bazunu has managed to make 34 appearances for the club in the third-tier.

During these fixtures, the keeper has claimed a league-high total of 14 clean-sheets which is an incredibly impressive feat.

By continuing to prevent Pompey’s opponents from scoring in the club’s upcoming clashes, Bazunu could help his side climb the standings.

When you consider that Pep Guardiola wants his goalkeepers to be confident with the ball at their feet, Bazunu will need to improve this particular facet of his game in order to boost his chances of breaking into City’s first-team in the not-too-distant future.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Portsmouth man Romain Padovani ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

Although the keeper is currently averaging 45.4 touches per game, he has only managed to complete 59% of his passes in League One.

Whereas it is important to note that Portsmouth’s style of play does differ to City, Bazunu will know that he will have to make strides in terms of distribution.

A confident shot-stopper, the Republic of Ireland international has made 2.9 saves per game for Pompey whilst he has also only made one error which has directly led to a goal.

Currently averaging a respectable SofaScore match rating of 6.97 in League One, it could be argued that Bazunu may benefit from a loan spell in the Championship next season instead of staying with City.

By continuing to impress in the Football League, there is no reason why Steffen cannot eventually provide some serious competition for Ederson and Zack Steffen.