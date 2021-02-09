George Evans offers verdict on Wayne Rooney in wake of Derby County exit

Millwall midfielder George Evans admits he “can’t speak highly enough” of Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, backing the 35-year-old to be successful as a manager.

Evans left Derby and joined Millwall on Deadline Day, bringing his three-year spell at Pride Park to an end.

The versatile midfielder featured eight times for the Rams this season, with three of those appearances coming under Rooney.

Did these 15 former Derby County players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Seth Johnson Higher Lower

After never really making an impact under the former Manchester United man, Evans was to leave Derby at the start of this month, and he made his debut for the Lions against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

But Evans has had some kind words to say about Rooney, who continues to help Derby battle relegation and steer clear of danger in the Sky Bet Championship.

Speaking to News at Den, Evans admitted that he “can’t speak highly enough” of Rooney, praising his man-management skills and how supportive he was.

He said: “He’s fantastic, I can’t speak highly enough of him. The turnover for him going into management was fantastic, I fully enjoyed my time there. It’s a great place.

“He was in full communication with me when all of this was going on, he was fully supportive. He told me my game time might be a bit limited. When he came in he got a few good results and I started playing as well.

“I’ve got nothing but good words to say about him and I think he’s going to be a great manager. He’s had the best career, we watched him as kids growing up and who better to learn from?

“In terms of man-management he’s a great guy, he’ll tell you what you’re doing well, what you need to improve on.”

Derby sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table, level on points with 22nd-placed Birmingham City but with a game in hand.

The Verdict

It’s nice to hear this from Evans, who could well have been bitter about not really playing regularly under Rooney at Derby.

Rooney will have a learnt a lot from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, who he has praised for his man-management skills in the past.

Having been an excellent player at the highest level, Rooney knows how it feels to be a player during both the good times and the bad.

I think that will bode him well as he embarks on life as a manager.